Baylor University fined over crime reporting failures

News

by: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor University announced Friday that the Department of Education has fined it $461,656 for violations to the Clery Act between 2011 and 2016.

These violations include lack of administrative capability, failure to report accurate crime statistics in the annual safety and security report, failure to comply with timely warning issuance and policy provisions, and failure to maintain an accurate, complete daily crime log.

That is the same time several Baylor University football players were accused of sexual assault and members of the administration were accused of trying to cover it up.

Head Football Coach Art Briles was fired at the time. He later accused the university of using him as a scapegoat.

Baylor’s president, Dr. Linda Livingstone, says the university does not plan to contest the fine, saying it is fair given the circumstances and in comparison to penalties levied against other schools.

To learn more about Baylor’s Clery Compliance and the University’s Annual Fire Safety and Security reports, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

