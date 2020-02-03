Beauregard 18-year-old charged with Raping a 10-year-old girl

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Beauregard 18-year-old is facing Rape charges stemming from a sexual assault of a 10-year-old child back in July of 2019z

On July 30th, 2019, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault that occurred against a 10-year-old female.

18-year old Jeremiah Terrell Wagner of Beauregard was developed as a suspect,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor.

A search warrant was obtained for Wagner’s DNA and submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for analysis and comparison with evidence obtained from the victim.

“Investigators received an analysis report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirming a match of Wagner’s DNA with evidence obtained from the victim,” said Taylor.

On January 31st, 2020, Jeremiah Wagner was arrested and charged with one count of Rape in the 1st Degree, one count of Possession of Marijuana in the 2nd degree and one count of Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wagner is being held in the Lee County jail on a $102,000 dollar bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.