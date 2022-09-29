BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL)- A Beauregard Elementary School custodian, at the center of a child porn investigation, was taken into custody at the school by law enforcement agents on Wednesday, September 28, and booked into jail.

Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested 33-year-old Matthew Adams Hammock on 41 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and more charges are expected.

Hammock remains behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility on a $410,000 bond.



WRBL spoke with Lee County School superintendent, James McCoy, who released the following statement:

“Lee County Schools was informed of an investigation being conducted by the Lee County Sherriff’s Office Wednesday, September 28. School officials cooperated with the request of sheriff’s office investigators to make available an individual who was serving Beauregard Elementary School through means of a temporary employment service. The individual was removed from campus for an investigation, and subsequently detained and charged. The individual is not an employee of Lee County Schools, and had cleared background checks through his employer. No information shared with Lee County Schools indicates any wrong doing on school grounds, nor any involvement of Lee County Schools students. The charged individual’s availability to work in a school setting was revoked immediately upon learning of this matter. Any further comment regarding this situation shall be directed to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.”

We do expect more information to be released by Lee County Investigators later Thursday.

Please stay with WRBL as we share updates.