Beauregard students receive a special holiday performance at the RiverCenter

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Lee County students in Beauregard got a special holiday treat this morning at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

More than 500 kids from Kindergarten to fourth grade watched a performance on stage.

Today’s play was based on a children’s book about a boy wanting to play in the snow.

The kids shared laughs with their teachers and friends. Organizers say they wanted to do something to put a smile on the kids’ faces.

“We know the community has gone through a lot this past year and we just wanted to do something to give a gift to the children, let them relax and have a wonderful heartwarming time,” says Norn Easterbrook, RiverCenter Executive Director for the Performing Arts.

“This gives us a chance to bring them out here to see something so cool and elaborate and still use their imagination here at Christmas time,” says Erin Redden, Beauregard Elementary School Music Teacher.

Another benefit of the trip the kids enjoyed looking at the gingerbread houses displayed in the lobby.