BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A new fire station associated with Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department is temporarily out of commission after a vehicle crash damaged the building early Sunday morning.

Beauregard Volunteer FD was dispatched to their own station number four on Highway 51 in Marvin after a report of a single-vehicle crash into the fire station causing significant damage to the vehicle, fire station, and apparatus inside..

Firefighters extricated the driver from the vehicle and then assisted EMS with medical care. We are awaiting to know the person’s medical condition.

Due to the amount of damage, BVFD Station #4 is temporarily placed out of service. We are awaiting to see the cost of the damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.