Beauregard’s Angel Wings find forever home inside Sanford Middle

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – Immediately after the deadly March 3rd tornados in Beauregard, Sanford Middle School served as the staging area for emergency responders as they searched for survivors, identified those perished and cared for devastated families.

The glorious sight of open angel wings welcomes everyone who walks into the front doors of Sanford Middle School.

It’s hard to imagine nearly been six months have passed since that catastrophic day, when we learned 23 men, women and children perished in the Beauregard community.

Now, Sanford Middle has been chosen to serve the community once again as families continue to heal.

Local artist Rachel Wright, worked with victim’s families to assemble the wings. Each name of a loved one now gone from this earth, written and displayed in calligraphy.

“We hope its a reminder that life is precious and that we are celebrating these lives here at Sanford and we want them to always be remembered,” shared Sanford Principal Damian Sinclair.

Principal Sinclair says as many families continue rebuilding their lives, he’s been amazed at the resilience shown by his students.

“We want to make sure their emotional, academic, physical needs are being met as much as possible and make sure we are giving them all the support we can,” said Sinclair.

Thursday afternoon at 4:30, the angel wings are being dedicated during a ceremony at Sanford Middle School. The community is invited to attend.

Sinclair says the angel wings will forever hold a place in Sanford halls and Beauregard history; as the community moves towards the future while refusing to forget those who were lost in the past.

“To me, it’s about honoring them. I’m sad they can’t be here to see how much these mean to us,” said Tatiana Martinez.

