Beauregard’s Sanford Middle observes emotional moment of silence on six month anniversary of tornados

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A moment of silence was observed inside Sanford Middle School Tuesday afternoon as Principal Damian Sinclair spoke over the intercom at 2:03 PM to students and staff as they remember the lives lost during the March 3rd tornados.

“Teachers and students please pardon this interruption. Six months ago today the Beauregard community was hit by a tornado that struck the very heart of this community. We remember the 23 lives lost during this tragic event and continue to support the entire community of Beauregard. At this time please pause for a moment of silence for 23 seconds to remember and reflect on the lives lost during the events of March 3, 2019. Thank you and may God bless Beauregard.”

Lee County families were asked to pause and observe a moment of silence on September 3rd at 2:03 PM, the time the first tornado hit on Sunday, March 3rd.

The moment of silence marks the six-month anniversary of the catastrophic storms that left a path of deadly destruction and heartache behind in the Beauregard community and other areas of east Alabama.

23 men, women and children were killed in the EF-4 tornado in the Beauregard community.

Their names and ages are listed below as our community vows to never forget:

Armondo “AJ” Hernandez, 6

Charlotte Ann Miller, 59

David Dean, 53

Emmanuiel Jones, 53

Eric Jamal Stenson, 38

Felicia Woodall, 22

Florel Tate Stenson, 63

Henry Lewis Stenson, 65

Irma Gomez-Moran, 41

James Henry Tate, 86

Jimmy Lee Jones, 89

Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9

Maggie Delight Robinson, 57

Mamie Roberts Koon, 68

Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59

Mary Louise Jones, 83

Mykala Waldon, 8

Raymond Robinson Jr., 63

Ryan Pence, 22

Sheila Creech, 59

Taylor Thornton, 10

Tresia Robinson, 62

Vicki Braswell, 69