After starting out a little below average for this time of the year we’ll see lots of sunshine for your Sunday, although we could see some high clouds come in later this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the low 70s across the area. It’ll be a great day to get out and get some yardwork done!

For Monday, we’ll be waking up to partly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Heading into Tuesday, some more clouds swing through with maybe some light showers up in north Georgia, look for highs to be in the low 80s.

As far as our next chance of rain goes, it looks like early Thursday morning, and there could be some rumbles of thunder mixed in with that too. Then looking ahead to next weekend, right now it looks like our string of rain-free weekends will come to an end as rain is forecasted not only Saturday, but Sunday too.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian