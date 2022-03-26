A really nice weekend is on tap with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. It will be quite breezy today however, with winds gusting to 30 mph, so hold onto those hats.

For the next several days, Sunday will be just a beautiful, but we may see a few high clouds swing through Sunday afternoon and evening, but no rain will be associated with them. Getting into Monday, just a few clouds to start the day, but most of the cloudiness remains to our north and we do start to warm up a bit with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking at the next 7 days, looks like our next chance rain will be late Wednesday into the overnight and Thursday morning. That system looks somewhat similar to the last system that came through, where there was severe weather for 2 days prior, and then when the system finally reached us, the storm wasn’t as strong, and it occured early in the morning. This upcoming system is almost a carbon copy of the last one. But, overall, not a bad week with lots of sunshine except for that one day.