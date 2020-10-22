Bed, Bath & Beyond recalling SALT lounge chairs; fall hazard

About 10,000 of the Bed, Bath & Beyond SALT Lounge chairs are being recalled after reports of the chairs breaking and  reports of minor injuries. The company says they’ve received 19 chair-breaking  reports and four reports of minor injuries.

This recall involves SALT Lounge Chairs sold in gray with SKU 69476172/UPC 444800007102; and black with SKU 69476173/UPC 444800002947.  The chairs consist of a metal tube frame and a fabric seat cushion.  There is a locking mechanism on each side of the frame. 

The chairs were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com from April 2020 through August 2020 for about $40.

The chairs were made in China.

Customers can request a refund. Bed Bath & Beyond can be reached at 800-462-3966 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, seven days a week or online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com

