Bees everywhere on I-81 after crash in Luzerne County

by: Madonna Mantione

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Beekeepers were called in to assist with nearly a million honey bees scattered on Interstate 81 southbound after a vehicle crash Friday night.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 149 and shut down both southbound lanes on the interstate.

According to crews on the scene, roughly one-million honey bees were being hauled in boxes on a flat bed truck as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but a firefighter suffered a bee sting on the lip.

Photos courtesy of Stan Lobitz

Crews, including beekeepers, are currently working to remove the bees from the roadway.

The road is closed from Exit 151 B (I-80 W) to Exit 145 (W. Hazleton).

According to the Luzerne County 911 Communications Center, police are directing traffic to Route 93.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

