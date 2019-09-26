Bees swarm car in Australia

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (CBS News)–A story out of Australia is creating a real buzz. A swarm of bees picked an odd spot for their new home.

The sticky situation happened in the Australian city of Adelaide. Bees swarmed an SUV, stunning shoppers. Craig Bradley said, “I’ve never seen a beehive on the back of a car, that’s all. I like honey, but maybe not that much.” About 20,000 bees smothered the back window of the car.

Police taped off the un-bee-lievable scene and called in a beekeeper. He swept the bees into a box until he could find them a safer home. Beekeeper Andrew Thompson said, “This time of year bees run out of space in their nests or their hives.”

The spring spectacle sparked a hive of activity on social media with one person tweeting: “Must be a sweet ride.” Authorities gave the car a good wash before handing it back to its owner.

Several other bee colonies were spotted swarming cars in Adelaide just this week.