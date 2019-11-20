Bella Vista man arrested in connection with animal cruelty

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) – A Bella Vista man was arrested on Friday in connection with animal cruelty, after reports of a dog with a gunshot wound.

Mark Mittermeier, 64, is facing charges of aggravated animal cruelty and criminal mischief in the first degree, both felonies.

On August 29, Bella Vista officers and Bella Vista Animal Control took a report of a dog who was shot in the groin. Later, officers were advised the dog became septic and died.

The veterinarian clinic removed a pellet from the dog and brought the pellet to the Police Department. It was determined the pellet caused the injuries which resulted in the death of the dog.

As the investigation continued and interviews conducted, a search warrant was executed at Mittermeier’s residence on Leyburn Lane.

Pellet guns and pellets were seized from the residence as a result of the search warrant and were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, along with the pellet removed from the dog.

Forensic analysis of the pellet rifles found that a pellet fired from one of Mittermeier’s rifles matched the pellet removed from the dog.

A warrant was issued for Mittermeier’s arrest. On Friday, November 15, officers served the warrant at Mittermeier’s residence.

He was taken to the Benton County Jail and released Saturday, November 16 on bond.

Mittermeier’s trial is set for Monday, January 6, 2020.