Beloved Auburn Officer who started school D.A.R.E. program passes away

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A former Auburn Police Officer and Vietnam veteran who founded the D.A.R.E anti-drug program within the city schools has passed away from cancer. Grady Jones was 72-years-old and will be deeply missed by his family, and friends.

Jones is also mourned by thousands of families he helped over the years, especially Auburn students who grew up knowing Officer Jones or “OJ” cared about their well-being and living a drug-free life. OJ’s interaction with the public, especially the youth was the perfect definition of community policing. OJ made Auburn a better and safer place with his kindness and service to others.

Jones’ obituary reads:

May 23, 1947 – December 27, 2019

Mr. Grady Jones, 72, passed away December 27, 2019, at his home in Auburn, Alabama after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, December 30th at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The service will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Baptist Church, Auburn, Alabama. The body will be available for viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow directly after the service at Auburn Memorial Park.

Mr. Jones was born May 23, 1947, in Falls Church, Virginia to Herman and Bama Jones. Being the son of a military family, he lived in many places before settling in Auburn in 1961. He graduated from Auburn High School and was attending Livingston College when he enlisted with the Marine Corps in 1968. He served in Vietnam in 1969 as a Scout Dog Handler.

After returning to Auburn, he started his career with the Auburn Police Department. There he established the D.A.R.E. Program in Auburn City Schools where he was affectionately known as “O.J.”, Officer Jones. Through this program, he worked with children to empower students with drug resistance strategies and developed a rapport between the children and the Police Department. He started the Summer D.A.R.E. Camp for graduating fifth graders involving police, firefighters and community volunteers. He retired after 28 years of service with the City of Auburn.

Mr. Jones was an active member of Parkway Baptist Church and the Billy Stelpflug detachment of the Marine Corps League. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Vicki Crawford Jones and their son Jeremy (Beth) Jones of Auburn. He is also survived by his daughter Brandi (Timothy) Davis of Ohatchee, Alabama; brother Gary (Pam) Jones of Antonito, Colorado; sisters Nancy Willis, Barbara (Chuck) Barall, Karen (Phillip) Davidson of Auburn along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Farmer and her staff at EAMC Cancer Treatment Center for the loving care he received during his illness.

Flowers are welcome; however, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund, 766 East University Drive, Auburn, Alabama or a charity of choice. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.