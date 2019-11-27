Beloved east Alabama bondsmen Jimmy Henderson passes away

LEE COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) – A well known and loved East Alabama bondsmen has passed away.

News 3 is sad to share AAA Bondsman Jimmy Henderson passed away Wednesday after complications from surgery.

Henderson was regularly seen around town in his big truck wearing his bright yellow triple AAA bonding Co. shirts.

Jimmy Henderson

Henderson was a jovial character who knew just about everyone. He always had a kind word and loved being around people.

Henderson did a lot of charity work behind the scenes. Many in the community never knew about the acts of kindness he performed because that’s the way Henderson wanted it.

Henderson was a fixture at the Lee County Justice Center and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Please keep Kim and the rest of Henderson’s family in your hearts and prayers.

We will keep you updated on funeral arrangements.