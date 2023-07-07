AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department (APD) is filled with sorrow as they announce the passing of their beloved K9 officer, K9 Ginger, on July 7, 2023. K9 Ginger, who served as a dedicated partner to Officer Jason Bryan, was a valuable asset to the APD and various law enforcement agencies throughout the State of Alabama. Many Auburn families are sending condolences to Officer Bryan who is a favorite counselor at APD’s DARE camp with Auburn 6th grade students.

During her three-year career, K9 Ginger lent her exceptional skills in explosive and firearm recovery to aid local law enforcement agencies, as well as federal operations. Her commitment to duty extended to collaborating with renowned organizations such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Transport Security Administration. Before joining the APD, Ginger played an essential role at Auburn University’s Canine Performance Sciences (CPS), where she mothered several litters. In 2021, Ginger retired from CPS and was graciously donated to the APD as an explosive detection dog.

Off-duty, K9 Ginger delighted in playing hide and seek with Officer Bryan, demonstrating her unwavering determination and love for her work in the community. Officer Bryan attests to her boundless work drive, and partner agencies consistently praised her outstanding detection capabilities. She enjoyed interacting with new people and was always eager to showcase her skills at public demonstrations, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed her remarkable abilities.

Tragically, K9 Ginger passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by the individuals she held closest to her heart: her partner Officer Bryan and their fellow K9 Unit handlers. The Auburn community and the entire State of Alabama will forever remain indebted to Ginger for her unwavering dedication to their safety and well-being.

The Auburn Police Department bids a heartfelt farewell to their remarkable K9 officer, expressing their gratitude for Ginger’s selfless service. K9 Ginger’s unwavering commitment to duty and her impact on the Auburn community will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, K9 Ginger.

End of Watch: July 1, 2023 Auburn Police Department