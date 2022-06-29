LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Beloved Lee County Coroner Bill Harris passed away in his sleep Wednesday morning, June 29, while on a beach vacation with his family in Florida. He was 67.

Harris was undergoing treatment for throat cancer, and the prognosis was good. A post-mortem is expected to be performed to determine the cause of death.

Harris retired as an EMS Supervisor from East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Medical services in 2016 with more than 24 years of service as an Alabama licensed paramedic. He served the families of Lee County for more than 30 years with the corner’s office, helping families through the hardest days of their lives after losing a family member. Harris treated everyone with kindness, dignity, and respect.

There are no words to adequately describe the sadness our community feels with his passing. Our thoughts remain with his family.

We will share arrangements when they are released.