Beloved Opelika nurse passes away after vehicle crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A beloved mother, nurse and friend has died after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, November 15th.

“Angela Barreto, age 54, of Opelika died shortly after arrival to the emergency room of East Alabama Medical Center due to severe internal injuries she suffered in the Friday afternoon accident. She was pronounced dead at 3:51 PM after efforts to revive her were unsuccessful,” shared Lee Co. coroner Bill Harris.

Barreto was the restrained driver of a vehicle traveling north in the 2000 block on AL Hwy 169 when she apparently turned into the path of a southbound tow truck and was struck in the passenger side. The tow truck driver was not injured.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The weather may have been a factor in the crash.

The Alabama State Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are in charge of the accident investigation and it remains under investigation by the troopers and the Lee County Coroner’s Office

Our thoughts remain with Angela Barreto’s family and friends. She was loved by so many.