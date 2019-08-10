Benefit ride for Troup County Deputy diagnosed with cancer

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Services, and the Blue Knights of Georgia hosted a motorcycle/Jeep/hot rod ride as a fundraiser at Elks Lodge for a Troup County deputy who was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Doctors diagnosed Deputy Billy Baker with stage four esophageal cancer about six weeks ago. Baker depleted his sick leave as well and medical bills were mounting as a result of him being out of work.

His work family and friends decided to throw a benefit ride in his honor to help raise money to help him and his wife Misty Saturday.

“Deputy Baker doesn’t have any sick time or vacation time, or any short term disability insurance so we’re doing what we can to raise some money to help offset those costs. He’s one of the hardest-working officers I know. He’s 57 years old but he can keep up with the 22-23-year-old officers,” says Lt. Nathan Taylor with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

An estimated 300 bikers, jeeps and other hot cars started their engines and rode throughout LaGrange.

If anyone would like to donate an item or give to the cause, you may contact Lt. Nathan Taylor at 706-883-1616 or email ntaylor@troupco.org.