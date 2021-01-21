 

‘Bernie mittens’ sell out hours after Inauguration

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The now-iconic mittens Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wore to the Inauguration Wednesday have sold out, according to the mitten maker.

Vermont teacher Jen Ellis skyrocketed to social media fame Wednesday after Sanders was spotted wearing the striped mittens she makes by hand. Ellis crafts the mittens from repurposed wool sweaters and lines them with fleece from recycled plastic bottles.

But there’s bad news for people looking to copy Sanders’ sartorial choices. The mittens were completely sold out as of 4:29 p.m. PST Wednesday — just hours after Sanders wore them to the Inauguration.

In a Twitter post, Ellis thanked her followers “for all the interest in Bernie’s mittens.” She encouraged people looking to score a similar pair to check the crafters’ website Etsy.

Sen. Bernie Sanders wears mittens as he attends the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

According to Buzzfeed reporter Ruby Cramer, Ellis gifted Sanders the mittens more than two years ago and “was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail.”

Per Vogue, Sanders even wore the mittens to the Women’s March in Portsmouth, New Hampshire last January.

When asked by CBS about his Wednesday fashion choices, Sanders had a characteristically frank answer: “In Vermont we dress warm, we know something about the cold,” he said. “And we’re not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

63° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 63° 52°

Friday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 96% 57° 38°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 61° 43°

Sunday

58° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 53°

Monday

71° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 71° 56°

Tuesday

69° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 69° 48°

Wednesday

59° / 51°
Rain
Rain 73% 59° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
62°

61°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
61°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

58°

10 PM
Showers
35%
58°

58°

11 PM
Showers
67%
58°

57°

12 AM
Rain
78%
57°

57°

1 AM
Rain
86%
57°

56°

2 AM
Rain
95%
56°

55°

3 AM
Rain
96%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
90%
55°

54°

5 AM
Rain
99%
54°

54°

6 AM
Rain
96%
54°

53°

7 AM
Rain
96%
53°

53°

8 AM
Rain
95%
53°

53°

9 AM
Rain
95%
53°

53°

10 AM
Rain
89%
53°

54°

11 AM
Rain
85%
54°

54°

12 PM
Rain
82%
54°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
66%
55°

55°

2 PM
Showers
56%
55°

57°

3 PM
Showers
58%
57°

57°

4 PM
Showers
54%
57°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories