 

Bernie Sanders says he’s not comfortable with Twitter ban against Trump

News

by: John Lynch, WTRF,

Posted: / Updated:

Bernie Sanders (Credit: AP)

(WTRF) — Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday that he was not “particularly comfortable” with Twitter banning former President Donald Trump.

Sanders, a former presidential candidate, said on the “The Ezra Klein Show” that Trump was “a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, a pathological liar, an authoritarian, somebody who doesn’t believe in the rule of law.”

However, Sanders, D-Vt., added that he didn’t “feel particularly comfortable” with tech companies having so much power.

Sanders said social media sites shouldn’t allow “hate speech and conspiracy theories” on their platforms and that the internet shouldn’t be used for “authoritarian purposes and insurrection.”

Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account in January, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The former president plans to launch his own social media platform in two to three months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 78° 61°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Friday

78° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 78° 65°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 65°

Sunday

75° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 75° 50°

Monday

73° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 73° 54°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 77° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

67°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
73°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
71°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
23%
69°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
66°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

3 AM
Showers
36%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

5 AM
Showers
42%
64°

63°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
63°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
63°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
62°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
63°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories