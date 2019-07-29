Best Buy aims to make back to school shopping a breeze

Finding the right tools before heading back to school can be a daunting experience.

“You see an increase in traffic, especially for those back to school categories for things like computers,” said Charlie Hill, Best Buy Specialty Sales Manager.

Some of the hottest gadgets sparking customers interest are devices like Google Chromebooks, Apple products and printers. Hill says luckily they haven’t sold out on any items yet.

“You got small appliances, televisions and other things that students need to get ready to go back,” said Hill.

There are unbeatable deals for shoppers this season. News 3 spoke with some customers on what is catching their eye this time around.

“I’m going to get me a new PC, it’s time for me to get an upgrade, said Vanger Lagrand, shopper.

“I want a laptop that can be used for work, but also designed for fun as well, said Kiersten Weaver, shopper.

18 year old Kiersten Weaver is starting college soon. She thinks she has found the right laptop to fit her needs as an upcoming biology major.

“The laptop is extremely strong since it can hold a lot of high tech games and it’s good for advanced programs,” said Weaver.