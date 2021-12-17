‘Best teacher ever’: Calvary Christian School teacher wins “One Class at a Time” grant

Columbus, GA. (WRBL) – The best teacher ever is one way to describe our One Class at a Time winner.

Deborah Russell is a teacher at Calvary Christian School and can be described as gentle, loving and one of the best. To her students, she’s simply the best teacher ever!

WRBL News 3, surprised Ms.Russell with all 18 of her students surrounding her, to which she was speechless and overjoyed. Russell told News 3 she enjoys being a teacher and seeing her students every day.

“The greatest thing about being a teacher is seeing them and how they grow and making a difference,” Russell said.

Russell and her class received a $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In, which will go towards Robert Munsch’s books which is a class favorite.

