Beulah 3rd grade teacher facing Harassment charges involving three female juveniles

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms a Beulah Elementary School teacher is facing three counts of Harassment, a class C misdemeanor, involving three alleged incidents in the classroom involving three juvenile females.

48-year old David Scott Darnell was arrested on August 8, 2019 after he was indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury, according to the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms they began investigating the allegations back in December of 2018 involving three separate incidents with three female juveniles. The case was recently presented by the Lee County District Attorney’s Office to a Grand Jury.

The specifics regarding the allegations were not disclosed to WRBL News 3.

Lee County’s Superintendent confirms with News 3 when the investigation was brought to his attention back in December, Darnell was placed on administrative leave with pay per protocol.

Darnell’s status with the school system remains the same after his August 2019 arrest as his case makes its way through the judicial process.

Darnell’s bio remains on the school systems website and states Darnell is a 3rd grade teacher who began teaching at Beulah Elementary in 2002 and he is a Beulah High School graduate, with an undergrad degree from Auburn University and a master degree from Troy University.

