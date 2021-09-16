Bialik and Jennings to share JEOPARDY! hosting duties

JEOPARDY! has announced its news hosts. Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will share hosting duties for next few months.

According to a news release from the show, Bialik and Jennings are to host shows through “the end of the calendar year.”

Beginning next week, on Sept. 20, Bialik will be hosting several weeks of episodes, which will air through November 5.

After that, both Bialik and Jennings will split hosting duties as their schedules allow.

In August, Mike Richards has stepped down from hosting duties amid scandal.