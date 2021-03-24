 

Big storms expected Thursday afternoon in North Alabama then we track them as the system weakens

Short term: Showers will return in the overnight from an area of low pressure lifting-in more energy and moisture inn the region.

WEATHER AWARE: 1:00AM Friday-8:00 AM: This is a low risk window but we will be manning the store so to speak. The front will become more west to east as it runs into our surface high pressure system. There will be a few storms that will elevate to severe strength in the region, with brief heavy rainfall, damaging wind, and a low risk for a weak tornado.

WEATHER AWARE possibly: Sunday PM-Monday AM: This too is a low risk window but we will be manning the store so to speak. The front will become more west to east as it runs into our surface high pressure system. Threat level is possible not to warrant a risk level from SPC but we still need to watch the set-up and be vigilant as always.

Watching April 1 for a severe set-up: Long-range models have been consistent on a stronger front clearing us for the Easter Weekend, which has my antenna up for the set-up for severe storms. Stay tuned and just stay with Cody and Nicole for any changes but for the most part, next week we will remain mild and pleasant.

