Bill introduced to redesignate Jimmy Carter historic sites

ATLANTA (AP) – Some historic places in former President Jimmy Carter’s hometown may get more federal protection under a bill introduced by Georgia’s congressional delegation to give them a new designation.

It would reclassify the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site located in rural Plains, Georgia, as the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. Both national historic sites and national historical parks are protected parts of the U.S. National Park System.

But the National Park Service says historical parks are commonly areas of greater physical extent and complexity.

The new designation would apply to several locations including the farm Carter grew up on and the high school he attended.