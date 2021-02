OVERLAND PARK, KS – APRIL 21: Blue Bell Ice Cream is seen on shelves of an Overland Park grocery store prior to being removed on April 21, 2015 in Overland Park, Kansas. Blue Bell Creameries recalled all products following a Listeria contamination. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BRENHAM, Tex. — A billionaire is investing into the family owned Blue Bell Creamery to help save it from a meltdown.

Sid Bass, 73, who is worth $1.7 billion has now become a partner in the Blue Bell company.

Blue Bell was forced to shut down and pull all of it’s ice cream from store freezers due to a deadly listeria contamination. Three people in Kansas died from the listeria outbreak.

The company has yet to make an announcement when they expect to reopen