Birmingham Police to give update on 3-year-old’s abduction

An Amber Alert has been expanded for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney since she was abducted from a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of family)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

12 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM POLICE TO GIVE UPDATE

Birmingham Police will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. regarding Kamille’s abduction, officers tell CBS 42’s Michael Clark.

A live stream will be available within this story.

8:41 a.m.

LOCAL ATTORNEY MAKES OFFER FOR CHILD’S RETURN

Birmingham attorney Eric Guster, of the Guster Law Firm, took to Facebook Live Tuesday morning in an effort to bring Kamille home. The 3-year-old was last seen at a birthday party in the Tom Brown Village Saturday night.

In the video, which has been shared over 1,000 times, Guster offers his services to Kamille’s abuctor(s) for $1, in exchange for the child’s safe return.

“Cupcake” child missing. Message for the abductors. Posted by Eric L. Welch Guster on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

“If you reach out to me…you bring me this child, pay me a dollar, I’m your lawyer at that point. I can’t tell people who you are…I won’t even look at your face. I just want this baby back,” Guster says.

The well-known lawyer says he will not represent the abductor(s) at a trial, but he promises to keep them anonymous, an attorney-client privilege. Guster has served as a legal analyst for media including MSNBC, CNN, The Today Show, FOX News Channel and Good Morning Britain.

As of Tuesday morning, Birmingham Police have not released any updates on the investigation into Kamille’s disappearance. As of Monday, officers have detained two people and recovered one vehicle in connection with the abduction. An Amber Alert for Kamille was expanded from Alabama into surrounding states.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe page to help aid in Kamille’s search.