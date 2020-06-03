Birmingham Botanical Gardens resumes scheduling for weddings and other events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, the Birmingham Park and Recreation Botanical Gardens opened its doors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit to resume taking reservations for events both large and small.

Brides and grooms may reserve that special day for getting hitched at the Botanical Gardens between Oct. 1 and September 30, 2021.

We have had our gates closed since March 16, so we are excited to again welcome happy faces

walk through our doors. So many of the plants are in full bloom and our visitors are going to have many pleasant surprises. Virgil Mathews, Director of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Botanical Gardens is better known for being the spot of some of the most beautiful and fragrant weddings in the city.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens, on Lane Park Road, covers 67.5 acres of serene paths, over 30 outdoor sculptures, and more than 20 unique gardens. The Japanese Gardens and Dunn Formal Rose Garden is said to be popular by brides and daily visitors. In addition to the gardens, the Botanical Gardens has inside space available for birthday parties, receptions, corporate meetings, and more.

If you wish to reserve a room or garden for your event, please call Birmingham

Botanical Gardens at 205-414-3900. The hours of operation for reservations are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

