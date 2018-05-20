Birmingham dancer wins Janet Jackson competition, invited to perform at Billboard Music Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham woman who auditioned for a chance to become one of Janet Jackson’s newest dancers has received some good news.

Lavala “Lala” Moss made national and local headlines when her audition tape went viral.

Moss was attempting to shoot her video in the middle of a Birmingham street when an officer pulled up and decided to help out.

The officer was originally planning to tell her to move, but after finding out what she was doing, he stopped traffic so she could record her audition tape.

On Sunday, Moss announced she would be performing with Janet Jackson at Sunday’s Billboard Awards.

She was selected as one of the 2 finalists from over 75,000 online submissions.

According to People Magazine, Moss found out she made the cut from the superstar herself. According to the magazine, Moss will not only perform with the superstar during Sunday’s award show, she’s also apart of Jackson’s JTribe.

