Birmingham reflects on the life and legacy of Rep. John Lewis

BIRMINGHAM. Ala. (WIAT) – Rep. John Lewis is remembered as a prominent figure of the civil rights movement who stood his entire life on the front lines of racial equality and justice. The city of Birmingham is known for a rich history from the Civil Rights movement where his legacy holds a special significance.

“It gave me the opportunity to do the things I like to do that is to go into any courtroom in the United States and present any case not just a civil rights case…but any case. So as black lawyers I think we are forever indebted to him,” Rodey Barganier, Birmingham Attorney, said.

Birmingham city councilor Wardine Alexander says public officials all stand on the shoulders of leaders like Lewis.

Alexander adds they are thankful for his contributions and service.

“Activists today they are still seeking change on all types of fronts. Thinking about the disparity we see among racial lines in our community. We feel that his work is still being done we still are continuing that fight,” Alexander said.

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) posted a video on his Twitter page Saturday in remembrance of Lewis.

“John’s life was an unbroken thread from a painful past to a more hopeful future. John recognized so much had been accomplished, but he also noticed so much needed to be done and now that torch has passed. It has passed from him and CT Vivian and Joe Lowry to so many others to us,” Sen. Jones said.

At Tuesday’s Birmingham City Council meeting, City Council President William Parker plans to offer a resolution in remembrance of Representative Lewis and CT Vivian.

