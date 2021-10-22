‘Black Panther’ sequel to film in Brunswick; apply to be an extra

This image released by Disney -Marvel Studios shows Letitia Wright in a scene from “Black Panther.” Wright is reprising her role as Shuri in “Wakanda Forever,” which is being directed by Ryan Coogler. (Matt Kennedy/Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Production for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is coming to Brunswick, sources tell WSAV.

Filming for the Marvel Studios picture has taken place mostly in the Atlanta area, but will head to the coast in the coming weeks.

Tammy Smith Casting has been casting extras for both “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” this year.

On Monday, the casting company posted a call for four nights of filming on a “Disney feature film.” Extras must be available to work in Brunswick for all four nights, from Saturday, Oct. 30, to Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Tammy Smith Casting is hiring men and women, ages 18 and older. Specifically, military, police and blue-collar/deck crew types are needed for the shoot.

Each night of filming will be approximately 10 to 12 hours long, according to the casting company. Extras will be paid $100 each night with overtime after eight hours. An additional $50 will be paid to cover COVID testing costs.

The release date for the “Black Panther” sequel has been pushed from July 2022 to November 2022. It’s slated as the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.