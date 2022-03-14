GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a leak of bleach led to the evacuation of a north Georgia chicken plant that was the site of a nitrogen leak that killed six people last year.

The plant is owned by a different company than it was when the workers died.

The Times reports that Hall County and Gainesville fire crews responded to what was described as a bleach spill on Friday at the Gold Creek chicken plant in Gainesville.

Authorities say firefighters arrived at the plant and found that a large tank with bleach that was leaking. No one need to be hospitalized.