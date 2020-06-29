Blood donors to get COVID-19 antibody test and Wonder Woman T-shirt

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

The American Red Cross is looking for superheroes.

Donated blood has a shelf life of only 42 days and supplies are quickly dropping.

The American Red Cross has partnered with WONDER WOMAN 1984 and has organized a giveaway that correlates to the upcoming film. Donors who give blood July 1-31, 2020, will receive automatic entry for a chance to win an authentic WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie prop replica package. Items include The Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets, identical to WONDER WOMAN’s from the film. Those who donate July 1-8 will receive an exclusive Wonder Woman 1984 T-shirt, while supplies last.

Appointments are strongly encouraged.

Upcoming opportunities to give blood near you: