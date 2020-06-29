Blood donors to get COVID-19 antibody test and Wonder Woman T-shirt

The American Red Cross is looking for superheroes.

Donated blood has a shelf life of only 42 days and supplies are quickly dropping. 

The American Red Cross has partnered with WONDER WOMAN 1984 and has organized a giveaway that correlates to the upcoming film. Donors who give blood July 1-31, 2020, will receive automatic entry for a chance to win an authentic WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie prop replica package. Items include The Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets, identical to WONDER WOMAN’s from the film. Those who donate July 1-8 will receive an exclusive Wonder Woman 1984 T-shirt, while supplies last.

Appointments are strongly encouraged.

Upcoming opportunities to give blood near you:

Columbus American Red Cross
7490 Veterans Prkwy Various days and times available.
Sponsor Code: 251
Columbus Technical College
928 Manchester Expressway Tuesday, July 14, 20209:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Sponsor Code: CTC
Cascade Hills Church
727 54th Street Tuesday, July 7, 20201:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Sponsor Code: cascadehills

