Blood shortage reaches emergency low

COLUMBUS, Ga- This portion of the American Red Cross on Veteran’s Parkway looks more like a desert than a donor area right now. But it wouldn’t if more people were like Heather Hudson of Smith Station.

“Ever since I was old enough to start giving blood it’s something I had a passion for; it’s easy,” says Hudson.

Hudson braved afternoon thunderstorms to drive over to donate her twentieth pint of blood. She knows from personal experience how much it means.

“Two years ago, my dad and my mother-in-law were extremely sick, and they needed blood. If people didn’t go out and give it, then they wouldn’t have had the blood that they needed,” Hudson reflects.

That’s exactly what the American Red Cross needs all of us to realize.

“Blood is just not manufactured anywhere,” says Johnny Williams.

Williams, with the American Red Cross, says this year donations have dropped lower than usual: “Blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than blood donations are actually coming in. This has resulted in about 39,000 fewer units of blood in our supply than we would normally have this time of year.”

The American Red Cross says it only takes a few moments to save someone’s life. Donating blood only takes about 30 to 45 minutes. Now, the process can be even faster. The Red Cross now provides Rapid Pass—an online questionnaire donors can complete the day they intend to give blood. That cuts down on their time in the donation center.

And while it’s understandable we all need a vacation once in a while, we must remember the importance of never forgetting the need for blood is ever-present.

“Hospitals don’t take a vacation from those who need blood. So that’s why it’s so urgent we get out now and give while we can for those who are in the hospitals now who need that blood,” Williams tells News 3.

To find out more about the American Red Cross and opportunities to give in your community, please click here.