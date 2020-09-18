Blue Bell ordered to pay $17.25M after 2015 listeria contamination

News

by: Kate Winkle

Posted: / Updated:

BRENHAM, Texas (KDAF) — A federal court in Texas ordered Blue Bell Ice Cream to pay $17.25 million in criminal penalties for shipments of contaminated ice cream in 2015.

In May 2020, Blue Bell pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of distributing contaminated ice cream. Three people died and 10 were hospitalized because of the outbreak.

According to the Department of Justice, the $17.25 million fine is the largest-ever criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case.

Below is the full ruling:

This summer Blue Bell’s former CEO and president was charged in relation to the case.

In 2016, Blue Bell was also ordered to pay $850,000 in fines, which could be reduced to $175,000 if it complied with testing and inspection requirements.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 68°

Friday

86° / 69°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 86° 69°

Saturday

76° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 76° 59°

Sunday

76° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 76° 56°

Monday

73° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 73° 54°

Tuesday

73° / 53°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 73° 53°

Wednesday

78° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories