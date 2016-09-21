Blue Bell recalls chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream over listeria concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Wednesday they are recalling select products containing chocolate chip cookie dough.

The company says the supplier Aspen Hills, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of their no egg chocolate chip cookie dough over possible listeria contamination.

States impacted by the recall include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Blue Bell said:

Out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling select products that contain a chocolate chip cookie dough ingredient. Aspen Hills, Inc., who supplies us with this ingredient, has issued a voluntary recall on select lots of chocolate chip cookie dough supplied to Blue Bell. No illnesses have been reported to date, but Blue Bell is taking this step because we remain committed to producing a safe, high-quality, great-tasting ice cream for you and your family to enjoy. The recall is limited to Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough half gallons with the code date 082618226, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough pints with the code dates 081518242 and 082418242, and Cookie Two Step half gallons with the code dates 080418222 and 081818224. These code dates can be found on the bottom of the carton.

CLICK HERE for more information on the recall.