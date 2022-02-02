BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX opens 2022 ticket sales

GREER, SC – JUNE 13: Mito Pereira of Chile putts for birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by Synnex Corporation at the Thornblade Club on June 13, 2021 in Greer, South Carolina. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ticket sales for the 2022 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex are now open.

This year’s event will be held June 6-12 at Thornblade Club and will expand to The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg.

“We are pleased to open ticket sales for this year’s tournament as we look forward to an exciting week of play at two great courses,” said Bob Nitto, president of South Carolina Charities, Inc. in a released statement “Our mission is to deliver the best spectator experience possible, which includes catering to avid golf fans, families, and everyone in between.”

Tickets are available at bmwcharitygolf.com

There are various ticket levels available:

Skybox Club presented by Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute: Thornblade Club: Thursday through Sunday – $175

• The Skybox Club presented by Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute on Thornblade’s 18th Green, the hub of activity at the tournament’s four-day course, gives you a front row seat to all the action.

• Day-specific Skybox Club tickets include breakfast, lunch, and snacks as well as a mix of complimentary and cash bar beverages.



Skybox Club presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System: The Carolina Country Club: Thursday and Friday – $175

• The Skybox Club presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System on The Carolina Country Club’s 18th Green, the hub of activity at the tournament’s two-day course, gives you a front row seat to all the action.

• Day-specific Skybox Club tickets include breakfast, lunch, and snacks as well as a mix of complimentary and cash bar beverages.



Two-Meal Clubhouse Credentials – $130

• Grants the ticket holder grounds and clubhouse access all days of the tournament at both courses; also includes two meals in the clubhouse each day.



Clubhouse Credentials – $80

• Grants the ticket holder grounds and clubhouse access at both courses all days of the tournament.

Patron Credentials – $50

• Grants the ticket holder grounds access all days of the tournament to both courses.



Daily Credentials – $20

• Grants the ticket holder day-specific access one day at one course during tournament rounds.



Youth Ticket – Free

• Free grounds access to either course any day of the tournament. Includes access to the YMCA Family Fun Zone. 18 and under only; must be accompanied by an adult.

Active Duty, Military Reserve, National Guard, Military Retirees, Military Spouses, Military Veterans, Police Officers, Firefighters and EMTs: Receive up to four (4) complimentary grounds passes plus two (2) tickets to Carolina Handling’s Military and First Responders Skybox located at Thornblade’s 18th green. A valid ID is required.

Funds raised from the tournament programs, including the ticket sales, volunteer hours, and “Birdies For Charity,” have allowed the tournament to donate over $14.3M in charitable funds to the tournament’s featured beneficiaries and other charities in the upstate.

2022 beneficiaries include Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Roper Mountain Science Center, Cancer Society of Greenville County, Meyer Center for Special Children and the Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute.