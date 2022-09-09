COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A new art exhibition opened at The Bo Bartlett Center on Friday, Sept. 2. From now through Nov. 23, visitors will be able to see paintings in the style of figurative realism painted by female artists for The Bennett Prize contest.

The Bennett Prize awards an adult female artist $50,000 for creating an exhibition of figurative realist paintings, according to The Bennett Prize website. The paintings then travel the country.

Bo Bartlett Center Gallery Coordinator Joshua Newbend said there are about 43 paintings by 11 artists in the exhibition. Most are from the 2021 contest, although works by Aneka Ingold, the 2019 winner, are also on display.

“We’ve so far had a great reception by visitors of the show,” Newbend said. “We’ve had many artists and community members come in and talk about how great the work is and that they enjoy it very much, so it’s been really wonderful to know that the Columbus community has been supportive of the work coming to The Bo Bartlett Center.”

Admission to The Bo Bartlett Center is free, but guests are encouraged to donate $10 per person. They can donate in cash or online.

The Bennett Prize website explains why the contest is geared towards women.

“Museums and galleries present far fewer exhibitions of art by women, have fewer pieces by women in their collections, and, when women’s pieces are collected, they generally sell for less than works by male artists,” it says.

Additionally, the website says that figurative realism “has fallen out of favor in many art schools and universities.”

In response to these trends, art collectors Steven Alan Bennett and Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt established The Bennett Prize through The Pittsburgh Foundation’s Center for Philanthropy in 2018, hoping to drive appreciation of figurative realism and give female artists of this genre “the critical acclaim they deserve.”

Hobbyists, students or artists who have been paid or received a prize of $25,000 or more for one work of art are not eligible for The Bennett Prize.

For information on how to enter the annual contest, visit https://thebennettprize.org.