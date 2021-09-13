Boater killed in crash along Lake Harding in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An early Monday morning boating crash along Lake Harding has claimed the life of an east Alabama man.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris tells News 3 around 6AM two boats crashed along Lake Harding. The driver of the smaller boat was killed in the crash, the driver of the other boat survived.

The deceased boater has been identified. His family needs to be notified before his identity is released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.