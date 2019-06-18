UPDATE: All seven injured in Lake Oliver accident were on out-of-control ski boat

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are investigating a boating accident on Tuesday afternoon at the Lake Oliver Marina that sent seven people to the hospital.

The operator of the ski vote ran aground near the ramp at Lake Oliver Marina. The boat went at least 20 feet out of the lake and crashed into a column in a picnic area near the marina.

All seven people who were injured were in the boat.

“Everybody was family members,” said DNR Sgt. Jeremy Bolen. “It looks like it was three adults, four kinds onboard of various ages. They were transported to the hospital her locally with various injuries. Some more severe than others. Everybody is expected to make a full recovery.”

The accident happened about 3:10 p.m. as bad weather was moving into the area.

DNR is bringing its critical incident recreation team to Columbus to investigate, Bolen said.

Lake Oliver Marina is a city-owned facility.