Boats washed ashore in storm surge from Hurricane Sally

News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (CBS News) – As Hurricane Sally passed over the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a powerful but slow moving Category 2 hurricane, storm surge washed boats ashore along Alabama and Florida’s panhandle.

Sally is not the most powerful storm to batter the U.S. Gulf Coast in recent memory, but its glacial pace is becoming a regular feature of the deadly storms, which many scientists attribute to climate change. The storm has already dropped more than 18 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, with more rainfall looming, the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four storms now – Sally, Paulette, Teddy and Vicky, with another system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico possibly becoming a depression in the next several days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 69°
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain 100% 68° 69°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Showers
Showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

73° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 73° 59°

Sunday

74° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 74° 56°

Monday

74° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 74° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

72°

1 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
72°

71°

2 AM
Light Rain/Wind
80%
71°

71°

3 AM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

4 AM
Rain
100%
71°

71°

5 AM
Rain
100%
71°

71°

6 AM
Rain
90%
71°

72°

7 AM
Rain
90%
72°

72°

8 AM
Light Rain
80%
72°

72°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
72°

72°

11 AM
Showers
50%
72°

73°

12 PM
Showers
50%
73°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
60%
77°

76°

4 PM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
76°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories