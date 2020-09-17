Boats washed ashore in storm surge from Hurricane Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (CBS News) – As Hurricane Sally passed over the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a powerful but slow moving Category 2 hurricane, storm surge washed boats ashore along Alabama and Florida’s panhandle.

Sally is not the most powerful storm to batter the U.S. Gulf Coast in recent memory, but its glacial pace is becoming a regular feature of the deadly storms, which many scientists attribute to climate change. The storm has already dropped more than 18 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, with more rainfall looming, the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four storms now – Sally, Paulette, Teddy and Vicky, with another system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico possibly becoming a depression in the next several days.