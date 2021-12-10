Bobbleheads with a cause: ‘John Lewis Edmund Pettus Bridge’ models unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – Two brand new bobbleheads were unveiled Friday morning by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The limited-edition bobbleheads feature civil rights icon John Lewis standing on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge. The first model shows a 1965 version of Lewis, the civil rights activist, wearing a white shirt, tie, beige trench coat, and backpack.

The second bobblehead features an older Lewis as a U.S. Congressman wearing a blue suit with crossed arms.

Only 2,021 of the limited-edition bobbleheads were made and are individually numbered. They cost $25 each or $45 for the set. 10% of every John Lewis bobblehead sold will be donated to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee.

You can read more on the history of John Lewis below:

On March 7th, 1965, a pivotal movement in the civil rights movement occurred when roughly 600 marchers were met by state and local lawmen after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. The lawmen attacked the marchers with billy clubs and tear gas as television cameras rolled and still images were circulated in print media around the world, earning the event the nickname “Bloody Sunday.” One of the leaders of the march that day was 25-year-old Lewis, the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, who suffered a fractured skull from a beating he received. Demonstrators were attempting to march to the state capital in Montgomery. It was one of three Selma-on-Montgomery marches for voting rights, and the efforts ultimately led to passage of the Voting Rights Act. The son of Alabama sharecroppers, Lewis grew up helping change the world with his passionate belief in justice. After experiencing the injustice of segregation, Lewis was arrested more than 40 times during his days of civil rights activism. As the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, he was one of the “Big Six” leaders of groups who organized the historic March on Washington in 1963. As a Democrat, Lewis represented Georgia in the United States Congress from 1987 until his death in 2020 and was the first Black lawmaker to lay in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Prior to his death, Lewis was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2011.

“We think [this is] a great way to honor and celebrate him,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar. “As a leader of the civil rights movement, Mr. Lewis was front and center at many of our nation’s pivotal civil rights moments, including the “Bloody Sunday” march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in 1965.”