COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Just after 1:30 a.m. on June 28 Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed to News 3 that a body has been found on Victory Drive at Rotary Park.

At this time Worley is not releasing any specific details about the identity of the body or what may have caused the death.

Muscogee County Coroners have ruled the cause of death a suicide.