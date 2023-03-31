

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Yellow police tape surrounds The Sky Bar Cafe in downtown Auburn as first responders confirm a death investigation is underway Friday, March 31st.

The Lee County Coroner confirms he’s been called to the ally behind the downtown bar where a body has been located. At this point, the investigation is early, but foul play is not suspected.

A Sky Bar Cafe representative sent this statement to WRBL:

“Sky Bar management was saddened to learn of the death of a middle age gentleman whose body was found adjacent to the Sky Bar located at 122 West Magnolia Street in Auburn. From initial reports, it appears that the gentleman fell from a wall separating the Sky Bar from other local businesses. We extend our sincere sympathies to the gentlemen’s family and loved ones.”

WRBL is on the scene and will update you as we get more information. Auburn police are expected to release additional details this afternoon.