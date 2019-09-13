Body found near Alabama Power warehouse in Valley identified

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the deceased male located behind the Alabama Power warehouse on September 11th.



“The decedent has been identified as Dylan Lowe McClendon. McClendon was 29-years-old and his last known address was in Atlanta. At this time foul play is not suspected in his death,” said Major Mike Reynolds.

Valley investigators are asking for the public’s help in determining McClendon’s whereabouts prior to his death.

If you have any information concerning McClendon please contact the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.