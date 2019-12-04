Body found on Interstate 85 in Macon County, death investigation underway

SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – A grisly discovery early Wednesday morning as a body is located on Interstate 85 in Macon County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers were dispatched to the location in reference to a pedestrian being found deceased on the interstate. A white man was located approximately one mile south of the Shorter exit on the northernbound side.

The man has not been identified. The man will be sent to Montgomery for an autopsy as the investigation remains ongoing.

