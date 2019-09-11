Body found outside University of Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators in Tuscaloosa are gathering more information after a body was discovered in a wooded area outside the University of Alabama campus.

At approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called by the University Police Department to begin a death investigation after a decomposing body was found by utility workers in a wooded area on the outskirts of campus.

In a statement sent out by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the location where the body was found was not near any dorms, buildings or other areas that most persons would associate with the university.

“Initial investigation has not found any reason to believe that there is any danger or threat to the University of Alabama Campus or surrounding area,” the statement read.

The remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for testing, autopsy and identification.

No other information was released Wednesday regarding who was found or how they died.