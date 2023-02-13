SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are still trying to identify the body of a female located in the woods Friday, February 10, in Macon County.

The female was located in the woods of County Road 2 according to Sheriff André Brunson who says at this point in the investigation foul play is suspected.

Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley tells WRBL the female was discovered about 20 feet into the woods. They are awaiting more information from the Department of Forensic Sciences to determine a possible cause of death and her identity. Bentley says it’s difficult to tell how long the remains had been there.

If you have any information on who this person may be, please call your local law enforcement agency.